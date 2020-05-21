Susan Dixon: Yahara House keeps running amid crisis

The lights are still on in the stately old mansion at 802 E. Gorham Street.

But save for the staff, no one is home.

Before Madison shut down over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, this place called Yahara House offered sanctuary to people emerging from personal struggles with mental illness.

At Yahara House, community formed from the splintering experiences of separate, yet collective pasts. With the support of Yahara House staff — and each other — those suffering from mental illness could avoid the despair and isolation of trying to recover alone from psychiatric disorders that had interrupted their lives.

But suddenly the safety found in togetherness was shattered by the need to distance people from the insidious spread of a noxious virus. Daily visits to the Yahara House clubhouse were temporarily discontinued.

Fortunately, staff and have moved quickly to forge new ways of finding togetherness with the help of technology, creativity and some hard work.

Even before Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Yahara House began working on a plan to keep the program operating. Outreach calls were immediately instituted. Food was made available to anyone who needed it. Medications were delivered as needed.