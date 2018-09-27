"Don't Be Conned by FOXCONN" will be in print this November in the path-breaking political comics annual anthology, "World War 3 illustrated." The issue is titled "Now Is the Time of Monsters" and Foxconn's invasion of Wisconsin is a prime illustration of this theme.
I've been a co-editor of this New York City-based magazine for a decade, but have lived in Milwaukee since 1986 and for two years in Ashland. I am best known in recent years for my artwork depicting the occupation of the Capitol, for movements protecting our rivers and Lake Michigan from mining and for immigrants' rights and for public education. My "day job" was as an R.N., a school nurse for Milwaukee Public Schools.
— Susan Bietila