Susan Berna: Trump can't unring the bell, but he can still help people like me

In February of 2019, I took a new job that didn’t offer health insurance, but did offer to pay part of whatever insurance I could find on my own. As much as I wanted to buy a plan off of Wisconsin’s marketplace, my window had closed, so I was forced to buy private insurance that does very little. I pay nearly $300 a month and am only covered up to $15,000 for a hospital visit.

Fast forward to March of this year — I was laid off from both of my jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. For now, I can pay the few bills I have: my rent, my groceries and my dog’s food, and my inadequate health care, but who knows how long I can manage living off what money I have saved up. I don’t blame my employers as they are suffering just like the rest of us. No — the fault lies with President Trump. Hundreds of thousands of other Wisconsinites are going through exactly the same uncertainty I am because of his failure to lead during this crisis.

Like many of my friends and neighbors who find themselves in a similar situation, we have had a steady diet of bad news as we try to make sense of how we got to this point and how we get to safer ground. What’s clear is that this all may have been avoidable had Trump taken the pandemic seriously from the outset.

