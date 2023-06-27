In a resounding victory for the health of our democracy, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to grant state legislatures sole authority over elections, including gerrymandering.

The court’s decision in Moore v. Harper upholds North Carolina’s congressional map. But importantly, it rejects the radical "independent state legislature" theory that was tested following the 2020 elections.

We are two former Wisconsin legislators from two different political parties. While we do not always agree on public policy, we strongly believe in three separate and coequal branches of government. During our time in office, we were always concerned with executive overreach from both Democratic and Republican governors and their administrations, as well as the scope of the judiciary. A proper balance serves as a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that no single entity holds unchecked authority over electoral matters.

The "independent state legislature" theory contends that state legislatures possess unrestricted power over elections, political maps and the certification of election results. But this theory undermines the crucial role of state courts and weakens the essential checks and balances necessary for fair and transparent elections.

By upholding the crucial role of the courts in safeguarding the integrity of elections, the Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms its responsibility in interpreting state constitutions and protecting voters’ rights. The high court's oversight ensures that elections remain free, fair and open to all eligible Wisconsin voters.

We recognize state legislatures as a coequal branch of government, and it is essential their authority is exercised within the framework of the Constitution. The rejection of the "independent state legislature" theory preserves the balance of power among the legislative, executive and judicial branches. No single branch should hold unchecked authority over electoral matters.

Drawing from our experience in Wisconsin, we have witnessed firsthand the importance of maintaining this balance of power. The Supreme Court’s decision aligns with the principles we have long upheld in our state, where we value the voices of all citizens and strive for fair representation.

This landmark decision will bolster public trust and transparency in our electoral system. It sends a clear message that our judiciary is committed to upholding the principles of fairness, equality and a representative democracy. It is evident that no single entity, including state legislatures, should wield unchecked authority in matters concerning our elections.

While we celebrate the rejection of the "independent state legislature" theory, we acknowledge the persistent challenges to our democracy. To protect the integrity of our elections and increase public confidence, we must remain vigilant in promoting transparency.

Wisconsin is only 500 days from what promises to be the most contentious election in recent history. It is up to all of us in Wisconsin to work to fortify our democracy and engage in civil dialogue across party lines. Together, we can turn down the temperature and build trust how our elections are administered and certified.

Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles that have guided our nation for nearly 250 years. By doing so, we can protect the integrity of our elections and preserve the foundations of our democracy for future generations.