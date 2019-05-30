Just two weeks after the resolution was introduced, the Dane County Board is expected to approve a costly new jail plan. While many of us agree that the jail facility on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building should be closed in favor of a safer space, the county can do much better than the south tower plan.
We are calling on our colleagues to delay the jail vote and support an alternative resolution we will introduce on June 6. There are three vacant seats on the County Board, leaving some 40,000 Dane County residents without representation — including those in District 1, where the jail would be located. In just a few months, we'll have the report from our $140,000 study of gaps in our behavioral health care system and the feasibility of creating a crisis restoration center. And though the racial disparities in Dane County's criminal justice system are well documented, no racial equity analysis has been done on the resolution to build a new jail.
While we've taken some steps to reduce our jail population, much more can be done. Almost four years after the 2015 "Investigating Solutions to Racial Disparities and Mental Health Challenges in the Dane County Jail and Throughout Dane County’s Criminal Justice System" report, many recommendations to reduce the jail population are still in progress or have not yet begun to be implemented. Considering these recommendations and the input from two community meetings on alternatives to incarceration, we drafted an alternative resolution aiming to significantly reduce our jail population and aggressively invest in housing and health care in the community.
The first step in our alternative resolution adds five new voting members to the Criminal Justice Council, including three people who have been directly impacted by the criminal justice system — at least one of whom is a person of color who has been previously incarcerated, and two people with expertise in behavioral health. This would shape policy going forward and honor the words at the top of every Dane County agenda: “Who benefits? Who is burdened? Who does not have a voice at the table? How can policy makers mitigate unintended consequences?”
The alternative resolution gives the Criminal Justice Council one year to develop a plan to reduce our jail population by 350 people. It commits up to $10 million to address imminent health and safety needs in the City-County Building jail facility during the decarceration planning process. It also advances key recommendations from the 2015 report, including:
• Developing culturally relevant community-based crisis, assessment and resource centers and/or programs focused on supporting individuals in the community and diverting individuals with mental health, substance abuse or developmental disability issues from being booked and admitted to the jail;
• Conducting racial equity analyses of all policies related to signature bonds, bail determinations and eligibility for electronic monitoring;
• Developing 350 permanent supportive housing units within five years for persons who have experienced homelessness and incarceration; and
• Expanding the Community Restorative Court and alternative sentencing, including community service and work diversion.
We can and must do more to reduce our jail population. The south tower plan is an expensive endorsement of the status quo. It will cost about $227 million including interest. It reduces the jail population only nominally and does nothing to correct the disproportionate incarceration of black and brown people in Dane County. Instead of a new jail, let’s invest in housing and health care in the community. You can endorse this alternative vision at http://decarceratedane.com/.
Heidi Wegleitner (District 2), Yogesh Chawla (District 6) and Richard Kilmer (District 4) are members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
