MONONA — A recent letter to the editor suggested that Madison should leave Forest Hill Cemetery’s Confederate burial marker alone and instead rename Lake Monona’s Squaw Bay.
The writer might be interested to know that Squaw Bay is named after a real Native American woman: Sarah Wood, a Ho-Chunk who was married to Abe Wood, Monona’s first white settler.
Abe abandoned Sarah and their daughter in 1839, but she continued to live on the shore of Squaw Bay for many years and was beloved by both white settlers and her fellow Native Americans for her strength, courage, friendship and generosity.
In 1850, she joined other members of her tribe and moved to Nebraska, where she is buried.
In Monona, her memory lives on. The word “Winnequah” is a contraction of “Winnebago squaw” and pays homage to Sarah Wood. Winnequah Road is Monona’s longest street, Winnequah Park its largest park, and Winnequah School its only elementary school.
Thanks to genealogical research conducted by Monona’s Deb Whitehorse, the widow of the great Ho-Chunk artist Harry Whitehorse, we also know that Sarah Wood was a direct descendant of Glory Of The Morning.
Glory of the Morning was the only known female chief of the Ho-Chunk tribe and the first woman ever described in the written history of Wisconsin. Her life story includes meeting the woman who would go on to found the Chicago Historical Society, and whose daughter founded the Girl Scouts of the United States.
The reason the letter writer cites for renaming Squaw Bay is that, while the word “squaw” is not obscene in any Indian language, some white settlers used the word as a vulgar reference to women’s private parts.
But Margaret Bruchac, a University of Pennsylvania professor of anthropology, disagrees.
Bruchac is an “alnobaskwa,” or female member of the Abenaki tribe of the northeast United States.
She has been campaigning for years against the hijacking — the politically correct term is “cultural appropriation” — of the word “squaw.”
“Any word can hurt when used as a weapon,” she writes. “Banning the word will not erase the past, and will only give the oppressors the power to define our language.
“If we accept the slander and internalize the insult, we discredit our female ancestors who felt no shame at hearing the word. To ban indigenous words discriminates against native people and their languages.”
Rather than rename Squaw Bay, I would prefer that Dane County, the city of Monona and the Ho-Chunk tribe erect a statue to Sarah Wood on the shore of the bay.
By doing so, they could memorialize a real woman, and pay homage to the role that women, both Native American and white, played in the history of Wisconsin, Dane County and the entire United States.