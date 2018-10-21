Try 1 month for 99¢
Winning Pumpkin You Toon

Arlynn Schwanke of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Arlynn!

His caption about Gov. Scott Walker in a jack-o-lantern beat out more than 100 entries. Schwanke wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “I thought you were dressing up as a moderate this year.”

Sharon Kennelly

  • of Madison: “Oh, how scary — another politician with an empty orange head.”

Barbara Willoughby

  • of Evansville: “I just ran into Tony Evers dressed as a governor.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

