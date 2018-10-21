Arlynn Schwanke of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Arlynn!
His caption about Gov. Scott Walker in a jack-o-lantern beat out more than 100 entries. Schwanke wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “I thought you were dressing up as a moderate this year.”
Sharon Kennelly
- of Madison: “Oh, how scary — another politician with an empty orange head.”
Barbara Willoughby
- of Evansville: “I just ran into Tony Evers dressed as a governor.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.