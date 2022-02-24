Summer baseball for money is no disgrace for UW athletes — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 24, 1922:

The action of the Midwest colleges in recognizing summer baseball comes as a welcome relief.

One hopes the seed will bear further fruit and prosper until it becomes an accepted rule in the American college world. The stringent "amateur" restrictions of college athletics seem demonstrably to have operated ... in hypocrisy and crookedness.

The college and university athletic world has swallowed whole a code of ethics that was built abroad -- in England -- and was fitted to English conditions. Barring from amateur competition one who has ever accepted money for displaying his skill in any game is intended in England to restrict competition to gentlemen amateurs.

American universities naturally want their representatives on the athletic field to be gentlemen, but the trouble with adopting the English method is that the British idea of what makes a gentleman is decidedly different from ours.

With us a gentleman is just that -- an upright, decent gentleman -- regardless of birth or wealth. In England, the name strictly denotes the leisure class. It is a question of birth and money.

Barring from amateur sport those men who found it necessary or useful to take money for their skill automatically bars British sport to all but members of the leisure class. It makes amateur sport the exclusive preserve of the rich and noble. ... It is not, however, what any real American wants in American college sports.

It is true that there must be some restrictions about professionalism of college athletes. Otherwise, the gates would be down to such unscrupulous practices as the hiring of cracks in every line of sport, which would deflate the purpose of school sports without doubt.

But it seems quite reasonable to suggest some way in which the thousands of vigorous young Americans who are working their way through school could use to advantage the gifts of nature in the socially useful job of acquiring an education, without accepting also a stigma setting them apart from the rest of their college mates.

Summer baseball for money is often the avenue through which the undergraduate can earn most to assist him during the school year. Except for an arbitrary code adapted to British standards, there seems to be no reason why such activity should vitiate his amateur standing for football or other sports during the school year.

Baseball is no disgrace, and earning money is no disgrace -- in America. Why should we pretend it is and make things immeasurably more difficult for many young men who have ambition enough to want an education and spirit enough to give their time to college athletics?