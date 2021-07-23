Sue Bradley: Biden should let Cuba breathe

I have been to Cuba many times and talked and worked with people all over the island.

News of recent demonstrations in Cuba mostly ignores the aggression of the United States government against a small island of 11 million people.

The United States began imposing collective punishment on the Cuban people with a trade embargo in 1962, currently the longest trade embargo in history. According to the U.S. State Department in 1960: “Every possible means should be undertaken promptly to weaken the economic life of Cuba…to bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government.”

While thousands of Canadians and Europeans have travelled freely to Cuba as tourists, Americans face serious restrictions, increased under the Trump administration.

The United Nations General Assembly has condemned the blockade every year since 1992, as violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The United Nations General Assembly voted on June 23 to end the blockade of Cuba.

Though our press often mentions the blockade, they don't provide in-depth coverage of its impact on the Cuban economy and the daily life of Cubans.