Sue Bradley: Biden should let Cuba breathe

I have been to Cuba many times and talked and worked with people all over the island.
News of recent demonstrations in Cuba mostly ignores the aggression of the United States government against a small island of 11 million people.
The United States began imposing collective punishment on the Cuban people with a trade embargo in 1962, currently the longest trade embargo in history. According to the U.S. State Department in 1960: “Every possible means should be undertaken promptly to weaken the economic life of Cuba…to bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government.”
While thousands of Canadians and Europeans have travelled freely to Cuba as tourists, Americans face serious restrictions, increased under the Trump administration.
The United Nations General Assembly has condemned the blockade every year since 1992, as violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The United Nations General Assembly voted on June 23 to end the blockade of Cuba.
Though our press often mentions the blockade, they don't provide in-depth coverage of its impact on the Cuban economy and the daily life of Cubans.
In May, Oxfam called for lifting U.S. sanctions against Cuba.
“These U.S. policies produce real damage and violate the rights of Cuban citizens and obstruct economic, social and environmental development," the global nonprofit wrote in a report. "They hinder access to medicine for specific treatments … . The US blockade against Cuba [is] a policy that runs counter to the most urgent need today: saving human lives and protecting citizens’ rights.”
Despite the blockade, Cuba has achieved universal health care and education in the most egalitarian manner in Latin America. Cuba has provided health care professionals to less developed countries in Africa, and during crises such as hurricanes, earthquakes, the Ebola virus and COVID-19 outbreaks.
Cuban women have one of the highest levels of graduates in science, technology and mathematics in Latin America, as well as a high political participation rate. There has been attention to the rights of LGBT and black Cubans.
Since 2011 a new constitution was developed with participation from individuals and organizations across the country. Oxfam “encourages the Cuban government to continue implementing the transformations enshrined in the new Constitution approved in 2019, in order to guarantee human rights, social justice, and the enjoyment of freedom, solidarity, wellbeing, and individual and collective prosperity.”
Under former President Donald Trump, the United States initiated 243 additional punitive measures specifically targeted to cripple the Cuban economy. For example:
- Regular and charter flights are prohibited to the country, except Havana.
- Cubans living abroad are unable to send money to their families.
- Companies are forbidden to transport oil to Cuba, causing power outages so that during the hot summer months air conditioning and fridges don’t work.
- Cuba is restricted from importing products containing more than 10% of U.S. components.
- Before the pandemic, the Trump measures had a serious impact on food, medical and fuel supplies. Under the pandemic, the impact has been cruel and life-threatening.
President Diaz-Canel calls this “economic asphyxiation.”
The U.S. blockade last year prevented delivery of COVID-19 medical aid for Cuba, according to TeleSUR, a Venezuelan television network. Nongovernment organizations trying to send syringes to Cuba have run into difficulties because of the Trump sanctions.
In light of the blockade and the Trump sanctions, it is disingenuous for international commentators to say that recent demonstrations dealing with shortages of food and medicine are caused by actions of the Cuban government.
President Joe Biden, during the election campaign, said Trump’s policies "inflicted harm on the Cuban people and have done nothing to advance democracy and human rights."
Now he has no problem depriving Cuba of food and medicine during a pandemic. Demonstrations largely caused by U.S. policies are recast to serve domestic political aims such as gaining votes in Florida.
President Biden should undo the Trump sanctions and blockade and let Cuba breathe.
Bradley lives in Middleton.