Stop it quickly -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 17, 1921:
The Ku Klux Klan is organized as an "invisible empire" to enforce on the United States a certain conception of Americanism that can find no legal sanction.
It professes to be above and beyond the law. It has demonstrated this in violence against citizens who failed to meet its narrow private measure of Americanism. It confesses it boldly in its deliberate adoption of racial and religious prejudice.
Recently it openly defied the law, and caused the death of a state officer who challenged its right to terrorize a community and flout legal restraint. ...
To permit an association of foolish and misled men, deceived and milked by "goblins" and "wizards" who do very well financially out of their contributions, to inflict in justice and spread libels upon their fellow citizens in the name of "100% Americanism" would be a gross betrayal of the principle of individual liberty and racial equality on which this country is founded.
The incipient prairie fire had better be stamped out promptly and effectively before it becomes too fierce to be subdued without great effort.