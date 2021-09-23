Stop bullying 'Big Vegetable' -- Anthony LoCoco and Lucas Vebber

Wisconsinites should know about the food fight underway in Madison.
Legislation that recently passed the Assembly would ban companies that produce meat alternatives from labeling their products as “any type of meat product, ‘meat,’ or a similar term.” That means calling your favorite veggie burger a “burger” or even “plant-based meat” would be illegal in Wisconsin. Similar proposals are pending for milk and other dairy products. Putting “almond milk” and “vegan cheese” on food packages could soon be punishable offenses here in Wisconsin.
These proposals are not just bad public policy, they’re also unconstitutional. Wisconsin lawmakers should reject them.
The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the protections of the First Amendment extend to the labels that we put on our food. It is not the government’s job to micromanage private enterprise and stifle creativity by acting as a censor with respect to food packaging.
The government obviously has some legitimate health and safety interests when it comes to food labeling. But it doesn’t have free rein.
Take Rubin v. Coors Brewing Company, where the Supreme Court unanimously invalidated, under the First Amendment, a federal law that prohibited beer companies from printing alcohol content numbers on beer labels. Though the government had sought to prevent “strength wars” between producers, the court ruled that free speech took precedence.
These anti-speech Wisconsin bills would fare no better. In fact, a federal court in Arkansas recently enjoined a similar law, holding that a vegan food company (The Tofurky Company) was likely to succeed in its argument that an Arkansas statute aimed at prohibiting the use of words such as “meat” in its products violated the First Amendment.
But the First Amendment isn’t the only constitutional casualty of these proposals. Some of the language under consideration is so vague as to violate the bedrock requirement that the government give its citizens reasonable notice of what it is prohibiting before it starts doling out punishment. Under one of the bills, it would be unlawful not only to use the term “meat” in describing a meat alternative, but also any “similar term[s].”
What exactly is that supposed to include? Would the phrase “fake meat” be permitted? What about “meatlike”? What if a product was called “100% Absolutely Not Meat”? According to the bill’s advocates, “similar term[s]” also includes words like “burger” or “bacon.” How is the public supposed to know that from the text of the bill?
Of course, there are limits on what food companies can print. False or misleading commercial speech is not entitled to protection. But the ordinary customer purchasing a veggie burger or a carton of almond milk does not think they are buying something that came from a cow — indeed, these phrases have so completely entered the vernacular that barring them would reduce rather than increase clarity.
And even if a particular customer might otherwise be so confused, product ingredients — and often other helpful labels such as “vegetarian” or “vegan” — are already listed on packaging. This leads to the policy issue: Why is the Legislature considering these restrictions in the first place?
The answer is obvious: meat, milk and dairy producers don’t want to lose market share to increasingly popular vegetarian and vegan food options. Rather than compete on the merits, they hope to win by using the heavy hand of government to force the competition to use unrecognizable (and unappetizing) names for their foods.
Which would you rather buy: a veggie burger, or a soy-based protein slab? Almond milk, or almond beverage? These types of policies are not new. European farmers have been trying to prevent Americans from using terms such as “parmesan” to describe cheese made here. Such proposals are equally egregious.
Here in Wisconsin we love our farmers and are grateful for the work they do every day to feed our families. But this kind of crony capitalism does not benefit the public. Subsidizing select industries with special protections crushes innovation on both sides of the divide: The favored industries have reduced incentive to improve their products to satisfy public demand, and the disfavored industries are prevented from flourishing.
More important than public utility, though, is the principle at stake. The beef and dairy industries don’t have a monopoly on words, and the Constitution prohibits the government from bullying vegetarian- and vegan-friendly companies into using only the language that it chooses. We don’t want state-run supermarkets.
These proposals are both anti-free speech and anti-free market. That’s a bad deal for Wisconsinites. Simply put, it is not the role of government to step in and “protect” us from Big Vegetable. Legislators should take a pass.
LoCoco, of Brookfield, and Vebber, of Wauwatosa, are deputy counsels for the Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law based in Milwaukee: will-law.org.