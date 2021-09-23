Stop bullying 'Big Vegetable' -- Anthony LoCoco and Lucas Vebber

These anti-speech Wisconsin bills would fare no better. In fact, a federal court in Arkansas recently enjoined a similar law, holding that a vegan food company (The Tofurky Company) was likely to succeed in its argument that an Arkansas statute aimed at prohibiting the use of words such as “meat” in its products violated the First Amendment.

But the First Amendment isn’t the only constitutional casualty of these proposals. Some of the language under consideration is so vague as to violate the bedrock requirement that the government give its citizens reasonable notice of what it is prohibiting before it starts doling out punishment. Under one of the bills, it would be unlawful not only to use the term “meat” in describing a meat alternative, but also any “similar term[s].”

What exactly is that supposed to include? Would the phrase “fake meat” be permitted? What about “meatlike”? What if a product was called “100% Absolutely Not Meat”? According to the bill’s advocates, “similar term[s]” also includes words like “burger” or “bacon.” How is the public supposed to know that from the text of the bill?