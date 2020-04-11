Stone age stuff at the public restaurant -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 12, 1920:
A few people prefer a table in the center of a public restaurant, there to be seen and admired.
Most diners are more comfortable at a table against a wall.
Because of their modesty? No necessarily.
Another explanation is the impulse retained from the long ago when men lived in caves and retired to a corner to eat. The caveman liked a wall because he could put his back to it while he gnawed a bone. He could be surer then that no envious hand would reach over his shoulder and snatch the cherished tidbit.
The modern diner is in no danger of being robbed in this fashion. If he is robbed now, it is in the bill, or through the system that requires him to pay to get his hat back.
But it takes long training to make a man feel at ease when a too-attentive waiter stands close behind his chair. Perhaps this is an heritage of those times when diners feared the stranger standing behind them might snatch their dinner from their hairy, simian hands and make off with it.
