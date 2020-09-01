Steven Potter: Post more public records online

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that many of our jobs can be done digitally and remotely.

We’ve found that we can process reports, post documents online and share files with ease from our home workplaces. In some cases, providing access to information is actually easier than it was before.

The same thing could — and should — be done with records maintained by state and local governments, removing a cumbersome, unnecessary barrier between the public and the records to which they are entitled.

Simply put, information that would normally be released through an open records request could be posted to the internet.

With a few clicks of a computer mouse, things such as criminal charging documents, public-private partnership contracts, and government agency budgets could be put online for all to access.

Making this happen could be relatively simple. For example, where county court clerks used to file a defendant’s motion to an internal server, they would now also file it in the online court history of the case on a searchable and public database.