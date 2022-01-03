Steven Potter: How to file a request for public records from your local, state or federal government

After you’ve filed your request with the record-keeping entity, you wait. Usually, the custodian will acknowledge your request pretty quickly and may tell you when you can expect your records.

Not all records are available. Some personnel — and personal — data and information may be protected. Also, records aren’t kept forever and some may have been deleted, destroyed or lost.

Custodians sometimes charge a fee for retrieving records, but you should ask to be informed of any cost beforehand. You also can ask that the request be fulfilled for free, as the law allows. Further, to expedite their processing — and for environmental reasons — you may ask to receive your records electronically.

Requesting public records can take time and a fair amount of back and forth with record keepers to obtain the information you need. But when you have the records, you’ve completed an important check on the balance of power our government has over the public. And you’re one step closer to understanding why and how elected officials and other authorities make their decisions.

Don’t forget: These records are not the government’s records — they’re your records.

Potter is a reporter and radio producer in Madison. Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a group dedicated to open government: WisFOIC.org.