Steven Klafka and Rosanne Greco: Truax Field needs a new Air National Guard mission

The alarming coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that we must be less wasteful and much wiser in how we spend taxpayer money. The enormous human and economic toll of this pandemic has been exacerbated by our failure to invest in societal needs like our health care system. Instead, we continue to pour billions of dollars to expand a bloated military budget — including the F-35 fighter jets proposed for Truax Field. The $100 million cost of a single fighter jet would provide much-needed medical resources that could have prevented and minimized the spread of the pandemic. For example, the $1.5 billion dollar cost for the proposed squadron at Truax Field would pay for 60,000 ventilators, sorely needed to prevent deaths from the coronavirus. F-35 jets cannot fight pandemics.
The Air Force currently has 44 possible missions for Air National Guard units, most of which do not require fighter jet training. Given these alternative missions, we should demand our elected officials, in particular our congressional delegation, direct the Air Force to select a new mission for the 115th Fighter Wing that is compatible with a residential area and one that supports and improves our community, rather than one that, according to the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement, will sicken our residents, make us less safe, and reduce our quality of life. The 115th should have a mission that provides us civil defense in times of catastrophe and emergency, rather than a mission that wages war with a first strike, nuclear-equipped offensive weapon like the F-35. Hosting such an offensive weapon seems ludicrous when our current security threats now come from cyber-attacks and terrorism, neither of which the F-35 can counter.
There are several examples of ANG units which have changed their mission. In 2013, the New Mexico Air National Guard's 150th Fighter Wing changed from a fighter mission to training crews in special operations and personnel recovery. In 2016, the Montana 120th Airlift Wing switched from flying F-15 fighter jets to the C-130 and transport aircraft. In 2018, the Air Force Times reported on the increasing need for mobility aircraft to deliver critical equipment and supplies to military forces stateside and overseas, and for humanitarian and diplomatic missions. It found that during the 2017 hurricane season, mobility Air Force teams flew nearly 1,500 flights, delivering 28 million pounds of supplies to victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. And while the Air Force estimated that the F-35 squadron would add only 64 jobs, switching to another mission would provide far more jobs to Truax Field than the F-35 mission.
For example, a new scientific, engineering or weather mission for the 115th would complement the enormous knowledge base available at the UW campus. In an April 1 news release, the Wisconsin National Guard explained all the ways it was helping fight the current pandemic. A permanent medical mission for the 115th would complement our forward-looking economy based on health services.
Rather than continue the divisive proposal to bring F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field in Madison, let’s work to find a new mission for the 115th Fighter Wing that benefits us all and of which we can all be proud. Of the 6,419 comments submitted to the Air Force on the draft EIS for the five potential F-35 sites in the U.S., 89% were related to the proposed beddown of the F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. Basing F-35 jets in Madison is clearly a contentious and divisive topic. If we want the 115th Fighter Wing to be an asset to our community, we should find a new mission that is appropriate and compatible for our urban area. We need a mission that doesn’t place its environmental and economic costs on the shoulders of those with low incomes, or on people of color who we’ve forced to live adjacent to the base, or on the thousands of people who live on the east and north sides of Madison.
Especially during the current pandemic we should consider the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr: “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”
Steven Klafka, P.E., BCEE, has been an environmental engineer for 40 years, and is a resident of Madison and member of Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin. Rosanne Greco is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, a resident of South Burlington, Vermont and a member of Save Our Skies.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!