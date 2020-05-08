Steven Klafka and Rosanne Greco: Truax Field needs a new Air National Guard mission

There are several examples of ANG units which have changed their mission. In 2013, the New Mexico Air National Guard's 150th Fighter Wing changed from a fighter mission to training crews in special operations and personnel recovery. In 2016, the Montana 120th Airlift Wing switched from flying F-15 fighter jets to the C-130 and transport aircraft. In 2018, the Air Force Times reported on the increasing need for mobility aircraft to deliver critical equipment and supplies to military forces stateside and overseas, and for humanitarian and diplomatic missions. It found that during the 2017 hurricane season, mobility Air Force teams flew nearly 1,500 flights, delivering 28 million pounds of supplies to victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. And while the Air Force estimated that the F-35 squadron would add only 64 jobs, switching to another mission would provide far more jobs to Truax Field than the F-35 mission.

Rather than continue the divisive proposal to bring F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field in Madison, let’s work to find a new mission for the 115th Fighter Wing that benefits us all and of which we can all be proud. Of the 6,419 comments submitted to the Air Force on the draft EIS for the five potential F-35 sites in the U.S., 89% were related to the proposed beddown of the F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. Basing F-35 jets in Madison is clearly a contentious and divisive topic. If we want the 115th Fighter Wing to be an asset to our community, we should find a new mission that is appropriate and compatible for our urban area. We need a mission that doesn’t place its environmental and economic costs on the shoulders of those with low incomes, or on people of color who we’ve forced to live adjacent to the base, or on the thousands of people who live on the east and north sides of Madison.