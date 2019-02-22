The U.S. Senate voted 92-8 on Feb. 12 for a package of 100 separate public land and water bills, some of which had languished for more than a decade.
As an academic specializing in U.S. public lands, I consider U.S. Senate Bill 47, the Natural Resources Management Act, to be an epic conservation achievement.
If passed by the House and signed by the president, as expected, it will add 1.3 million acres to the nation’s wilderness preservation system, protect 300,000 acres in a new recreation area in Utah’s iconic San Rafael Swell, designate 620 miles of wild and scenic rivers, create several national monuments, expand several national parks and protect buffers around several others from mining.
Even more important, the bill will permanently reauthorize the invaluable Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired in September. This fund collects royalties from offshore drilling and uses them to support public land acquisition and recreational infrastructure at the local, state and federal levels. Since its inception in 1965, it has disbursed more than $18 billion for everything from local soccer fields to national park expansions.
In the context of environmental deregulation, unbridled resource development on public land, pending oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and the unprecedented stripping of national monument status from 2 million acres in Utah, this bill is a rare piece of good news on the conservation front.
Interestingly, 45 of 53 Republican senators supported this bill, though most had previously voted for a 2015 budget amendment to transfer some of those same federal lands to the states to dispense with as they please. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, celebrated this latest bill’s passage even after earning a lifetime score of 2 percent from the League of Conservation Voters. Included in that abysmal score is his "yes" vote on the 2015 transfer.
Why the turn-around?
First, privatizing, transferring or mistreating public lands is really bad politics. It has no constituency besides a few libertarian think tanks, some anti-government militia and the resource-extraction industries. Members of Congress attack public lands at their peril.
Secondly, the Democrat’s midterm takeover of the House has created more political space for conservation. Perhaps Senate Republicans have decided, in effect, that if you can’t beat 'em, you might as well join 'em, and bask in the warm glow of an approving public.
Yet as encouraging a moment as this is, the tide has by no means permanently turned in favor of public lands. The Bears Ears National Monument still stands at about 15 percent its former size. Oil exploration trucks remain poised on the edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And concerns over biodiversity and endangered species still often get swept aside in the relentless drive to log, mine and drill on as much unprotected federal land as possible.
The need for the public to be vigilant in defense of public lands has not lessened one bit.