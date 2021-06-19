Steve Chapman: What Joe Manchin knows that progressives don't

In that endeavor, his recent vilification by progressives is more likely to help him at home than to hurt him. It reinforces Manchin’s priceless reputation as a different kind of Democrat.

But they have reason to be grateful to him. One reason is that he’s not entirely averse to taking political risks on behalf of his party’s agenda. The website FiveThirtyEight found he has voted with Biden 100% of the time so far.

Without Manchin, Biden would be unable to get many of his judicial nominees confirmed. Republicans would chair all Senate committees and determine the legislative calendar. The president would face a stone wall of GOP opposition. Today’s Democratic frustration would give way to outright despair.

What the party needs is not fewer people like Manchin but more. The Democratic approach works well in presidential elections, but it has yet to produce lasting majorities in Congress — and it has been a dismal failure in state elections.

Manchin has demonstrated that it’s possible for a Democrat to win in the reddest of states by selectively straying from liberal orthodoxy. If many others would follow his example, Democrats would have a stronger hand, which would make Manchin less of an impediment to their agenda.