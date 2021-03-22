Steve Chapman: We don't need Biden's infrastructure binge

Even if the United States needs more investment in particular areas, that doesn't mean the federal government should pick up the tab. The great majority of infrastructure assets are owned by state and local governments, and it's their constituents who would gain the most from resurfacing roads or bolstering bridges. If they are going to reap the economic benefits of such investments, shouldn't they be willing to pay for them?

In fact, they seem to be unwilling. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports, "State and local infrastructure spending as a share of gross domestic product is at its lowest point since the early 1980s." But the fact these governments don't want to use their own money doesn't mean they won't be happy to use cash that falls out of the sky.

That's the political beauty of federal infrastructure packages: The benefits are obvious to people getting new projects, but the costs are invisible.

The timing of this push is also awkward, because the COVID-19 catastrophe creates so much uncertainty about how we will live, work and travel going forward. "I'm not sure that at this time we want to be pouring concrete or buying equipment until we see how much of this shakes out for a year or two," University of Chicago economist Allen Sanderson told me.