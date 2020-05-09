Steve Chapman: Voting by mail protects public health and democracy

If I were a fan of the coronavirus, here’s what I’d like to see this fall: crowds of Americans standing in line for minutes or hours in venues where they can easily infect each other. By then, the contagion may be receding thanks to measures to combat it, or it may be going strong. Either way, Election Day could be a great boon to the disease, furnishing a trove of new victims.

There is a way to deprive the pandemic of this extraordinary opportunity: getting as many people as possible to cast their votes by mail instead of in person. It’s an entirely doable response. But not everyone thinks saving lives is worth the trouble. One of them is Donald Trump, who voted by mail in Florida’s March primary but doesn’t think everyone else should.

He took great pride in doing an interview Sunday inside the Lincoln Memorial. This is one of those issues, though, on which he does not ask himself: What would Abe do? We have a good idea — because it was during his presidency that absentee voting by mail originated so that soldiers in the Union Army could participate in the 1864 election.

