Steve Chapman: Trump's reckless coronavirus conduct has a price

The chance of death makes the potential disruption at the top of the executive branch even greater. And there is no guarantee that Pence won’t test positive. Next in the line of succession for the presidency: Nancy Pelosi. Shouldn’t Republicans be furious at Trump for making that development even remotely possible?

The suspicion in some quarters that Trump’s infection is a ruse is too outlandish to take seriously. For months, the president has suggested his opponent is suffering from the ravages of old age, making him physically and mentally unfit for the nation’s highest office. How would feigning a case of the coronavirus fit with that theme? For anyone casting a ballot in the next few days, if not longer, a sick Republican nominee is an argument for voting Democratic.

Yes, this alleged hoax would serve to get him out of additional debates. But Trump had already gotten an excuse for boycotting when the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would make changes “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” And if his plan is to pull out of the race to avoid a humiliating defeat, he also has an excuse — namely, all the voter fraud that he claims will occur.