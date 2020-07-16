Steve Chapman: Trump's false optimism won't stop the pandemic or fix the economy

But Trump does not let mere facts get in the way of his blue-sky promises. When he signed a massive tax cut in 2017, he said it would be “rocket fuel” for the economy. Rockets are swift and powerful, but the tax cuts were neither. An analysis last year by the Congressional Research Service found they had “a relatively small (if any) first-year effect on the economy.”

If Trump’s optimism were in touch with reality, we would have nothing left of COVID-19 but some mildly unpleasant memories. In February, when there were only a few cases, he said that the number “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” He claimed the virus “will go away in April.”

In June, he predicted the imminent onset of a vaccine and a cure: “It’s gonna happen very soon.” But even without those, he said, “It’s going away.” Since then, the number of new cases per day has nearly doubled.

The word “soon” doesn’t mean what Trump seems to think it means. He said in 2017 that the Affordable Care Act would be repealed “very soon.” It hasn’t been. He said in May that his border wall “is going up very rapidly.” But in three years, as Politifact noted, his project has added just three miles of primary barriers.