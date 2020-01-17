Steve Chapman: Trump's love of the military is phony

Many women are acquainted with a certain type of boyfriend. He's generous with gifts, meals and compliments. In public, he's the picture of devotion. But when you need him, he's not there. When you have a problem, it's your fault. Eventually, you have to accept: He's just not that into you.

For the U.S. military, Donald Trump is that kind of boyfriend. He claims to be their greatest champion. But by now it should be clear he doesn't really love our men and women in uniform. He's merely using them.

He's even open to renting them out. He explained his deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia: "I said, 'Listen, you're a very rich country. You want more troops? I'm going to send them to you, but you have to pay us. They're paying us. They're already deposited $1 billion in the bank."'

The drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was not really about protecting Americans. The Wall Street Journal reported that after the strike, Trump "told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate." Soldiers who survived a subsequent Iranian missile attack on their base in Iraq now know they could have died to help Trump survive impeachment.