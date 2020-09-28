Steve Chapman: The presidential debates have become irrelevant

CHICAGO — The first debate is typically the most dramatic occasion of every general election presidential campaign. Two (or three) rivals who have been contending with each other from a distance finally have to confront each other face to face, with the nation watching raptly and the election hanging in the balance.

It’s great theater, particularly this year when Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off in what could be an epic brawl. The 90-minute forum, to be held Tuesday evening in Cleveland, will undoubtedly produce a large audience. The initial confrontation between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 drew 84 million viewers, more than any previous debate. This one will dominate media coverage for days.

But here’s the thing: It’s essentially irrelevant to the outcome. Whatever voters learn from the showdown is not likely to affect how any significant number of them vote. The perceived importance of this debate is a classic case of what is visible being confused with what is decisive.

Recent elections confirm all this. Clinton, according to post-debate polling, won all three debates by a hefty margin, but not the election. In 2004, John Kerry got the best of George W. Bush in the first and third debates, for all the good it did him. In 1984, Walter Mondale outshone Ronald Reagan in their initial faceoff, just a month before Reagan’s landslide victory.