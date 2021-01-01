Steve Chapman: The pandemic is a national test that we failed

CHICAGO -- Over the past century, Americans have shown many times that they can unite to overcome formidable challenges: winning World II, sending men to the moon, bringing down Soviet communism. The coronavirus pandemic will not be remembered as one of them.

It's fair to say that we have done many things right, individually and collectively. Most Americans, most of the time, have abided by the counsel of public health experts that we wear masks, socially distance and avoid large indoor gatherings. Most governors and mayors have taken prudent steps to curb transmission of the virus. In all, we've done pretty well.

But pretty well is not good enough. On a final exam, getting most of the answers right can mean an "F." Reality doesn't grade on a curve.

To date, more than 336,000 people have died of COVID-19, and things are getting worse, not better, with nearly twice as many deaths in December as in November.

The rollout of vaccines will eventually turn things around, but not before tens of thousands more people are dead.

Many of the deaths so far were inevitable, once this virus found its way to our shores. But many are the direct result of reckless, careless or uninformed choices that could have been avoided.