Steve Chapman: The mysterious unpopularity of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware at a fancy store during her diplomatic visit to Paris.

I'll pause here to give you time to pick yourself up off the floor. It's a major shock to learn that someone with a net worth of $7 million would do a little shopping on a trip abroad. I assumed Harris would pack a well-worn copy of "Europe on $30 a Day" and bunk in hostels. But no.

Fox News noted that Harris went on this extravagant spree even as "Americans at home continued to deal with the harsh realities of rising inflation and costs across the board." The conservative Washington Free Beacon noted that the money she spent "could have been used to buy at least 25 16-pound turkeys for families in need."

It didn't mention that the expense was far less than the $214,000 she and her husband made in charitable contributions between 2014 and 2019. It omitted that her husband, Doug Emhoff, gave up a lucrative law practice to avoid any conflicts of interest.

In making purchases during this time of inflation and uncertainty, Harris happens to be in step with her constituents. The National Retail Federation projects that retail sales in November and December would jump by as much as 10.5% over the previous year. Consumers may be feeling flush because new unemployment claims are at their lowest level since 1969.