Steve Chapman: The legacy of torture in the US war on terrorism

Cheney’s words were a marvel of cynical euphemism, bringing to mind George Orwell’s comment that “political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible.” To say that detainees “were not entitled to the normal kinds of courtesies” suggests that they were deprived of Netflix and afternoon tea.

What the CIA and other agents of the U.S. government did, however, was not something that only prissy busybodies would find offensive. It was pure savagery, inflicted with gratuitous abandon and utter contempt for the decent opinion of mankind. And it didn’t even yield useful information.

You don’t have to take my word for it. That was the conclusion of seven members of an eight-person military jury empaneled to sentence a convicted terrorist who had been held by the CIA at several “black sites” before ending up at Guantanamo.

Majid Khan, they wrote in a letter, “was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history.”