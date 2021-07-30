Steve Chapman: The eviction moratorium deserves the heave-ho

Emergency situations can justify actions that would normally be inexcusable. The social order is not damaged if a lost hiker breaks into an unoccupied cabin to avoid freezing to death. The damage comes if the exception becomes the norm and cabin owners lose all protection from intruders.

In the early months of the pandemic, the federal government was doing everything it could think of to limit the damage from COVID-19. One measure was a ban on evictions by landlords at a time when many renters were suddenly out of work and unable to pay.

Originally part of the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the moratorium was extended in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Congress later extended it again, and when that extension lapsed, the CDC renewed it until the end of June. Some states, including California, New York and Illinois, imposed their own bans.

The overall policy made sense during a grave public health crisis. Depositing millions of tenants onto the streets and into crowded shelters would have accelerated the spread of the virus. The moratorium originated when cities and states were enforcing lockdowns. People who lose their homes can’t very well isolate at home.