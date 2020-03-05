Steve Chapman: The coronavirus carries a big risk of recession

U.S. companies that buy from China, sell to China or operate in China are all suffering as a result. Travel within China, as well as in and out of the country, has been curtailed.

Japan has closed its schools for a month, and professional baseball games are taking place in stadiums without spectators. Italy has imposed a quarantine on 11 towns. France and Switzerland have banned large gatherings of people.

Hundreds of trade fairs and conventions have been canceled in Europe. In Chicago, the International Housewares Association scrubbed a March show that would have brought 2,200 exhibitors from 45 countries.

Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch estimates that between 20% and 60% of adults worldwide will contract the disease. In the U.S. alone, the death toll could reach into the millions. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico, “I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say, ‘Boy, that was bad.”’

Aside from the immense human toll, there would be serious harm to the U.S. economy. People who are sick or quarantined won’t be buying as much and won’t be going to work. A stock market slump may cause consumers to pull back even more.