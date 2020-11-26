Steve Chapman: Obama's memoir highlights his Afghanistan failure

CHICAGO -- Shortly before becoming vice president, Joe Biden traveled to Afghanistan in his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. When he returned, he had a succinct assessment of the situation there: "a real mess."

When he takes the presidential oath on Jan. 20, Biden will find not much has changed. He will find himself saddled with a host of serious problems -- a raging pandemic, a struggling economy, a toxic political environment -- that are largely the fault of Donald Trump. But the blame for being stuck in Afghanistan lies mostly with Barack Obama.

The first volume of his presidential memoir, "A Promised Land," is a reminder that when it came to America's longest war, Obama was an unequivocal failure. He expanded the war, sacrificed far more lives, spent hundreds of billions of dollars and departed with the war dragging on and with success as far away as ever.

His book reveals Obama to be a cogent critic of the American effort. When he arrived, his Pentagon officials wanted him to send 30,000 more troops, and Obama was reluctant. The people advising him, he laments, were part of "a U.S. military that prided itself on accomplishing a mission once started, without regard to cost, duration, or whether the mission was the right one to start with."