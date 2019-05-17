Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN GREEN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 230 AM CDT. * AT 1126 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OREGON, BELLEVILLE, NEW GLARUS, BROOKLYN, DAYTON AND PAOLI. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO ONE HALF INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&