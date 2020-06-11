Steve Chapman: Joe Biden is trapped in the middle

CHICAGO — Poor Joe Biden. On one side, he is being pressed by progressives who are rallying behind the slogan, “Defund the police.” On the other side, he faces withering blasts from Donald Trump, who vows to uphold “law & order, not defund and abolish the police.”

This squeeze comes during a moment of intense national turmoil. Biden can’t make a move without risking anger among those in the left wing of the Democratic Party or inviting trouble with voters worried about violent unrest. There’s even the risk he could antagonize both sides. On the battlefield, it can be fatal to let your forces be caught between armies advancing from either direction.

But politics is different from war. Sometimes, the middle is the safest place to be. On the issue of the day, Biden occupies a sensible spot: in favor of reforming police, not abolishing them.

Yes, moderation dooms you to being attacked from opposite directions, for contradictory reasons. Yes, you will be disparaged in terms similar to those used by Jesus of Nazareth: “Because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth.”