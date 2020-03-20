Steve Chapman: How to relieve the growing economic pain -- and how not to

Nor would a boost in demand -- even if the government could achieve it -- help with the other side of the problem, which is supply. Many companies have cut production because they can't get the parts and materials. Automakers in Europe have shut down dozens of plants, and the United Auto Workers has asked the Big Three to follow suit. You can't stimulate consumers to buy things that aren't being made.

The administration's first idea for helping people, a payroll tax cut, was off base because it would help only people who are working. Any help should be targeted at those who are losing income because of the epidemic.

Sending out checks to every American, or every American below a certain income level, is unwisely indiscriminate. Those people lucky enough to keep working at their jobs, which is most people, don't need extra cash any more than before. The majority of these fortunate souls would not spend the money but put it in the bank, which is no way to stimulate the economy.

"The goal should be helping people who don't have savings to pay their bills and debts for a while and enough to eat while we wait for the economy to restart, and businesses not to go bankrupt," Stanford University economist John Cochrane told me. "That requires a lot more access to loans and forbearance than just spreading cash gifts around."