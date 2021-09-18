Steve Chapman: Gerrymandering promises to throttle democracy in states blue and red

CHICAGO — It’s a redistricting year in the blue state of Illinois, which means that Republicans are getting less consideration than a missionary on the Las Vegas Strip. Democrats have been winning in the Land of Lincoln for a long while, controlling the state House for all but two of the past 38 years. But they see no harm in running up the score.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a vow to take reapportionment away from politicians and turn it over to an independent commission. But that didn’t happen, and when the General Assembly sent him district maps that exemplified partisan gerrymandering, he signed them into law.

“Make no mistake, these maps were drawn solely for the Democrats to maintain their political power in the state of Illinois,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said. Democrats outnumber Republicans 73-45 in the state House, and those numbers are likely to grow more lopsided.

Similar things are going on in New York, where Democrats have plotted new district lines with the goal of cutting the GOP’s eight members of Congress to four or even three of the 26 seats the state will have. That’s less than 16% of the seats in a state where 38% of voters went for Donald Trump. New York’s Republican Party chair Nick Langworthy said the redistricting “is a political sham built on a foundation of lies and hypocrisy.”