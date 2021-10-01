Steve Chapman: Federalism Is good for the red and the blue

But President Joe Biden has not been converted to the cause. He revoked the authority of states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. His spending plans include more federal money for infrastructure projects that states have chosen not to finance. He supports a bill to neutralize “right to work” laws letting employees opt out of joining unions and paying union dues. All these policies substitute federal policies for state ones.

Sometimes, such as cases of fundamental liberties and public health emergencies, Washington has an obligation to intercede. When Texas passed a law aimed at violating abortion rights affirmed by the Supreme Court, Biden’s Justice Department had no choice but to file a lawsuit to overturn it.

Climate change, which transcends state borders, requires national (and international) solutions. Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers fits with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s longstanding obligation to protect employees from “grave dangers” in the workplace.

The need for Washington to set policy on some crucial matters doesn’t mean it should do so on everything. In many instances, the feds butt in simply because they disapprove of some states’ policies.