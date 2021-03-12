Steve Chapman: Car collisions with big rigs don't have to be so deadly

CHICAGO — Anytime I’m driving down the highway behind a semitruck, I look for the horizontal metal bar that spans the space underneath the trailer. It makes me feel a bit safer. And it reminds me of Jayne Mansfield.

She was a well-known film actress who died in a traffic accident in Louisiana in 1967. Her car rear-ended an 18-wheeler and slid underneath the trailer. The top of the car was demolished, killing Mansfield and the driver. The coroner reported that the upper portion of her skull “was severed,” though it was widely believed she had been decapitated.

The wreck had another notable consequence: those bars on truck trailers, known as underride guards. Most drivers probably take them for granted, if they notice them at all. Those used in 1967, though, were not much use, and it took the horrific death of a celebrity to bring better ones into operation.

Mansfield’s accident spurred federal highway officials to propose a new requirement. But trucking interests managed to block action, arguing that it was “fundamentally unfair to place all of the onus on the innocent party, the truck, to protect the driver of the impacting vehicle.” A new mandate had to wait until 1996. Since then, these bars have become a ubiquitous feature of the highway landscape, a mundane innovation that has saved many lives.