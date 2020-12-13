Steve Chapman: Can the republic survive Trump's attack on the election?

Trump has called on Republican-controlled legislatures in states he lost to appoint electors to vote for him when the Electoral College convenes Monday — overriding the voters. He and those who defend his efforts have effectively repudiated our form of government in favor of keeping power at any price.

Politicians who accused Barack Obama of acting like a monarch now bow before the mad king as he shreds every norm of presidential conduct. Republican voters turned out in record numbers to support Trump despite his many autocratic abuses — or perhaps because of them. Some, incited by presidential rage, have threatened election officers with violence.

American presidential elections have often been bitter, and they have occasionally generated disputes about the results in one state or another. But in the end, the loser has always accepted defeat. Never has an incumbent gone to such unconscionable lengths to torture the truth, bend laws and use intimidation to foil the will of the people.

For now, the judiciary has proven its commitment to constitutional procedures and democratic standards. Trump will have to leave the White House come Jan. 20. The republic will survive, for the time being.