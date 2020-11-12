Steve Chapman: Biden curbs the cult of presidential personality

When Eugene McCarthy took on President Lyndon Johnson in the 1968 Democratic primaries, he was asked what kind of president he would be. "I think I would be adequate," he replied. The people who voted for Biden may hope he will be a great president. But they chose him in the sober belief that he would be an adequate one.

One thing Biden has going for him is that expectations are comparatively low. No one thinks he is able or willing to transform the nation. If he can merely repair much of the damage done under Trump -- to the economy, public health, the environment, race relations and norms of public behavior -- many of them will be satisfied. Any additional achievements would be a bonus.

He may also be able to cool passions across the political spectrum. Messianic figures have a way of rousing intense feelings not just in their followers but in their opponents. That's one reason Obama was the target of such vitriol in spite of his generally moderate policies. Trump treated anyone who criticized him as a loathsome heretic, which only intensified the criticism.