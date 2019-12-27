Steve Chapman: As North Korea shows, Trump is a terrible negotiator

It just may be the administration is greatly exaggerating what it got. That's what it did with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a modest update of NAFTA that Trump pretended was a radical overhaul.

His negotiating wizardry has also fizzled against Iran. He abandoned the agreement the Obama administration reached to block Tehran's path to the bomb, calling it "a horrible, one-sided deal." But Trump's attempt to use economic strangulation to force the other side to submit has failed.

In response, Iran has taken steps that are forbidden by the agreement. So thanks to Trump, the Iranians are closer today to getting a nuclear weapon than they would be had he stayed in the deal.

Meanwhile, attacks carried out by Tehran in response to U.S. pressure have forced the administration to contemplate sending 14,000 troops to the region. Instead of making the Iranians more compliant, he has made them more aggressive.

Let's not forget the most conspicuous negotiating flop of all. Trump vowed over and over that we would build a wall on the southwest border and Mexico would pay for it. But Mexico has not paid anything and obviously never will.

Trump brings to mind Samuel Johnson's comment: "Men who cannot deceive others are often very successful at deceiving themselves." Maybe he blustered his way into a few good deals during his time in private business. But when it comes to high-stakes negotiations with foreign adversaries, he's a lamb among wolves.

Chapman writes for The Chicago Tribune: @SteveChapman13.

