Steve Chapman: A restaurant rebound is not on the table

Some people would be happy to eat out or sit at a bar during a pandemic. But unlike going to the grocery or pharmacy to get essential supplies, it’s not something everyone has to do. If you’re tired of cooking, you can get takeout from your favorite place and enjoy an excellent chef-prepared meal without breathing other people’s droplets. In some places, you can even get cocktails to go.

The experience we so fondly remember is not what we can expect in the foreseeable future. Half the appeal of sitting down in a bistro or tavern is enjoying the noise of social engagement, the distraction from worries and the warmth of a convivial crowd. But widely spaced tables and bar stools, masked servers and the lurking threat of contagion will dampen the atmosphere.

Premium coffee shops face a similar problem. One of the attractions of Starbucks is being amid strangers in a cozy refuge that allows both privacy and proximity. “Surround coffee with an experience and you can charge $5 a cup,” Joe Pine, co-author of “The Experience Economy,” told The New York Times.

But will people be so eager to spend money to be around others who may be shedding the virus? Is the escape likely to be more calming or nerve-wracking? The new conditions may be tolerable, but people generally don’t go out in hopes of having a tolerable time.