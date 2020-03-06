Stephen Prothero: Hey, folks, Bernie Sanders won’t live forever

But what about over a presidential term? Sanders will be 79 on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021. His chances of dying during the following four years are 23%. They rise to 48% if you are hoping for a second Sanders term, and that’s not factoring in a history of heart attacks.

According to Tepfer, any reputable insurance company considering writing a life insurance policy is going to demand complete medical records. Sanders has been adamant that he will not provide such a history. That would immediately disqualify him for life insurance. But somehow Sanders’ Trumpish secrecy does not disqualify him as a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

All these calculations are for naught, of course, if Sanders is the god/man many of his devotees imagine him to be. However, at least according to a 2018 study of heart attack victims published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, Sanders is not likely to live forever. That study found that the median life expectancy for Americans who had a heart attack at 75 or older was just 3.1 years. Aaron Eisman, a M.D./Ph.D. student in biomedical informatics at Brown University, went through the findings with me: The chances of an average man of Sanders’ age dying in the year past the date of his heart attack (Oct. 1, 2019 in Sanders’ case) are roughly 1 in 4. The chances he would die over a four-year term of office are roughly 1 in 3.