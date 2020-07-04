Stephen Blitz: Let's make the Republican Party great again by rejecting Trump this November

A plea to my fellow Republicans (or former Republicans): In 2016, most of you were convinced to “Make America great again.” But now, I urge you to vote this president out of office.
As a longtime Republican, I believe in certain core principles, such as adherence to our Constitution and the rule of law, a lean and efficient federal government, federalism, fiscal conservatism and a strong defense. By making promises about immigration and judicial appointments, Donald Trump was able to convince Republicans they should nominate and elect him. He convinced many Republicans that his shortfalls were actually virtues, or at least that they should be overlooked in return for “owning the libs” and appointing conservative judges.
Almost four years later, what have we learned during that period? President Trump may have delivered on a few of the promises he made — tax cuts but not the wall, immigration restriction but no replacement for Obamacare, conservative judges but more debt and deficits than the last years of the Obama presidency. But at what cost to our country and our party?
In addition to continuing to insult his political opponents, he also began to insult the leaders of our traditional allies, while establishing friendships only with our enemies, such as Russia, North Korea and China. He repeatedly embarrassed this country — look no further than the multiple times he’s been openly laughed at in international venues. America isn’t respected again. We’re pitied and mocked.
He has continued to look out for his personal interests first and foremost, rather than acting on behalf of the country. He continues his unapologetic lying at a time when the people need to hear truths they can rely on. He has continued to express low regard for the rule of law and for the checks and balances built into our Constitution.
It’s little wonder so many competent people who were brought into his administration either became frustrated with his antics and left after a short tenure or were fired when they failed to show complete “loyalty” to him (though they owed their loyalty to the American people and their government, not to him personally) or advised against the actions he wished to take.
Since Trump came to dominate the Republican Party, it has seen its dominance in state governments collapse, including hundreds of state legislative seats flipped to Democrats in 2018. It also lost the House of Representatives and a Senate seat in Alabama of all places. Simply put, the Trump version of the GOP isn’t a winning coalition.
Because of Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP is losing even more credibility. How many Americans have fallen ill or died, and how much of our economy has evaporated, because he refused to accept the early advice of our intelligence community and medical and epidemic experts about how to control the potential spread of this pandemic? No wonder just 37% of Americans trust what President Trump says about the coronavirus. Even among Republicans, only 35% have “a great deal” of trust in the president.
Is that really what Republicans want our party to stand for — a man in whom only a small minority of us place great trust in at a time of national crisis? Is this how we’ll convince undecided voters we belong in power?
Many Republicans are embarrassed to have President Trump continue as the public face of this great nation, and many are also concerned about the future dangers that President Trump may cause to this country if he is re-elected. Expressing these opinions can be hazardous to Republican elected officials in Trump-friendly areas and communities. But some of us have the liberty of speaking out for those who can’t.
So the choice is up to us, my fellow Republicans. We can choose an unqualified, unpopular, untrustworthy leader of the GOP and slowly lose our ability to win the hearts and minds of open-minded voters as control over the levers of political power slowly falls more and more into Democratic hands. Or we can reboot the party by voting Trump out of office. And then we can rebuild. We can start over. We can make a party we’ll be proud of again.
And no one will ever know how you voted, unless you want them to.
Blitz, of Fitchburg, is a retired real estate lawyer and member of Republican Voters Against Trump, a national coalition: rvat.org.
