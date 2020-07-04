Stephen Blitz: Let's make the Republican Party great again by rejecting Trump this November

He has continued to look out for his personal interests first and foremost, rather than acting on behalf of the country. He continues his unapologetic lying at a time when the people need to hear truths they can rely on. He has continued to express low regard for the rule of law and for the checks and balances built into our Constitution.

It’s little wonder so many competent people who were brought into his administration either became frustrated with his antics and left after a short tenure or were fired when they failed to show complete “loyalty” to him (though they owed their loyalty to the American people and their government, not to him personally) or advised against the actions he wished to take.

Since Trump came to dominate the Republican Party, it has seen its dominance in state governments collapse, including hundreds of state legislative seats flipped to Democrats in 2018. It also lost the House of Representatives and a Senate seat in Alabama of all places. Simply put, the Trump version of the GOP isn’t a winning coalition.