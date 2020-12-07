Stephanie Bloomingdale: Wisconsin needs real COVID relief from Speaker Vos and the Republican-run Legislature

In a gift to corporate donors, the proposals include immunity against COVID-related lawsuits, shielding businesses, health care providers, and others from liability for infecting employees, patients or anyone else -- even in cases of negligence.

Alarmingly absent in the proposal is any meaningful consideration of pandemic-related worker protections. This bill would send teachers and public employees back to work before this deadly pandemic is under control. If workers aren’t safe, no one is safe, and this bill astonishingly makes workers less safe. Workplace infectious disease standards or personal protective equipment requirements are nowhere to be found in the bill, nor is any mention of quarantine pay, hazard pay or sick pay.

Under normal circumstances, this kind of hyperpartisan power grab would be counterproductive. In the midst of a pandemic that has killed over 3,600 people in our state so far and forced more than half a million of our neighbors to seek unemployment benefits to keep their families afloat, it rises to the level of immorality. It is nothing short of political malpractice that may actually put more workers in the hospital or the morgue.