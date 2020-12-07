Stephanie Bloomingdale: Wisconsin needs real COVID relief from Speaker Vos and the Republican-run Legislature

It’s been more than 230 days -- two-thirds of a year -- since the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature last met, let alone passed any legislation.
Back in April when lawmakers last convened, COVID-19 had taken the lives of 170 Wisconsinites. Health officials were rightly concerned as our state reached the grim milestone of 200 new cases in a single day.
Now, after eight months of legislative indifference, our state is in a starkly more dangerous place. Several days last month, the Badger State had more than 7,000 new cases in a single day, comparable to infection numbers during the worst surge in New York, a state with nearly four times as many people.
How have the Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature responded? By doing nothing.
In fact, data from the National Conference of State Legislatures -- a group Speaker Robin Vos helps lead -- shows that since states began taking measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the Wisconsin Legislature has been the least active full-time state legislative body in the country.
Sadly however, when it comes to playing politics with Wisconsin lives, the Republican leadership has shown much more willingness to act. As Gov. Tony Evers has tried to put policies in place to combat COVID-19, Republican lawmakers and their allies on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have repeatedly threatened or overturned those plans.
Now, eight months after the lights were last on in the state Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has belatedly come out with a so-called COVID-19 response of his own. Unfortunately, it is taken directly from the partisan playbook used to draft the infamous lame-duck legislation that followed the election of Gov. Evers.
Rather than an actual bill, Speaker Vos offered a 23-page wish list of extreme right-wing proposals designed to continue the Republican leadership’s attempts to strip the governor’s office and local governments of authority in favor of the Legislature they control. If enacted, several of the proposed policies will actually make conditions worse for working families.
Vos wants to mandate that most state public employees must return to their work locations by Jan. 31, before conditions permit a safe return. He makes no such requirement for legislative staff.
Vos proposes to usurp the role of the professionals at the state Department of Health by giving responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning to the Republican-led Legislature.
Vos would restrict local health departments’ ability to order pandemic-related business closures and strip the governor’s authority to receive and direct federal COVID funds.
Vos would even remove the ability of local school districts to determine when it was safe to return to in-person instruction, disregarding the expertise and experience of teachers and education professionals and claiming that authority for himself and his cronies in the Legislature.
In a gift to corporate donors, the proposals include immunity against COVID-related lawsuits, shielding businesses, health care providers, and others from liability for infecting employees, patients or anyone else -- even in cases of negligence.
Alarmingly absent in the proposal is any meaningful consideration of pandemic-related worker protections. This bill would send teachers and public employees back to work before this deadly pandemic is under control. If workers aren’t safe, no one is safe, and this bill astonishingly makes workers less safe. Workplace infectious disease standards or personal protective equipment requirements are nowhere to be found in the bill, nor is any mention of quarantine pay, hazard pay or sick pay.
Under normal circumstances, this kind of hyperpartisan power grab would be counterproductive. In the midst of a pandemic that has killed over 3,600 people in our state so far and forced more than half a million of our neighbors to seek unemployment benefits to keep their families afloat, it rises to the level of immorality. It is nothing short of political malpractice that may actually put more workers in the hospital or the morgue.
The promise of vaccines offers hope for an eventual end to the COVID-19 crisis. But while light is at the end of the tunnel, much work must be done now to repair the massive damage that has been inflicted on the health and economic well-being of the people of Wisconsin.
The policies we put in place now will determine the extent to which we get our health and economy back, and how quickly.
In this time of great need, the power we have entrusted to our elected officials must be used not as a weapon against political opponents, but in the interest of all Wisconsinites regardless of political affiliation.
It’s time for Speaker Vos and the Republican leadership in the Legislature to get to work to heal our state.
Bloomingdale is president of Wisconsin AFL-CIO: wisaflcio.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.