Stephanie Bloomingdale: Protective equipment against the coronavirus is every worker's right

Every essential worker -- whether on the front lines, working with the public, or simply working closely with coworkers -- must have personal protective equipment and distance from one another to save their own lives and the lives of all Americans.
If you see a front-line responder to the coronavirus crisis who is wearing a mask that looks like it started out as a tablecloth or a pair of pajamas, chances are it’s the handiwork of a concerned citizen with sewing skills. As the number of coronavirus cases surges, Americans are stepping up to provide homemade masks for the people risking their lives to keep us safe. While this is a moving testament to our resourcefulness and generosity as a people, it is also a damning indictment of our business models and the capacity of the globalized 21st century economy to meet critical needs in an emergency.
The health and safety of our workers is a fundamental responsibility of both the government and the companies that employ us. Expecting workers to do our jobs in a pandemic without adequate protection is a shocking abdication of that responsibility.
We can’t say we didn’t see this coming. In November 2005, the Bush administration released its “National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza.” Recognizing that a pandemic outbreak was a matter of when and not if, the document outlined steps that government and industry needed to take to prepare. Among the recommendations: “Ensure that our national stockpile and stockpiles based in states and communities are properly configured to respond to the diversity of medical requirements presented by a pandemic, including personal protective equipment (PPE), antibiotics and general supplies.”
In 2006, Congress provided funds to add 104 million N95 masks to the national stockpile. The 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak claimed about three-quarters of that supply, which was astonishingly never replenished. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently told Congress that the current inventory of N95 masks was down to 12 million, a dangerously small fraction of what is needed. The story is the same for other kinds of personal protective equipment. This situation would be unfortunate in any country. In the richest nation on earth, it is simply unacceptable.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has now surpassed that of China or Italy. America’s lack of preparedness is the result of a corporate business model that has degraded our ability to respond to a crisis in two major ways. First, personal protection equipment production has been moved from U.S. manufacturing facilities to low-wage countries, meaning we are dependent on others for our supply. When the National Pandemic Strategy was drafted in 2005, virtually all the products to be stockpiled were made in the United States. This is no longer the case. For example, 80% of the masks we use in America today are made in China. So when a producing country such as China is hit with a health emergency such as this pandemic, those products are used internally and never make it to our shores.
Second, even when foreign-made personal protective equipment is available, U.S. companies pursue a just-in-time inventory model that does not keep substantial stockpiles on hand. Hospital groups are locked in fierce competition for patients. As a result, the drive to maximize revenue inflates advertising spending while creating a major disincentive to invest adequately in inventories of supplies for a pandemic. When a crisis hits like the one we now face, we don't have the capacity to meet the surge in demand.
The current pandemic shows the potentially catastrophic impacts to front-line responders and every worker still on the job. Sadly, here in Wisconsin, we’ve already seen COVID-19 deaths among workers not in front-line occupations. Every day, workers are sent into battle without the equipment we need, which is unethical and unsustainable. Working people shouldn't have to choose between their safety and a paycheck.
Employers and government need to step up. Every workplace must take immediate steps to mitigate the risk of infection, including 6 feet of space between co-workers. Equally urgent is making appropriate protective equipment available to all.
America’s unions stand ready to address this crisis. Across America, organized labor is working with manufacturers to ramp up production of critical equipment and resources. We’re educating workers and pushing employers to protect workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a dangerously broken system that put profits before preparedness. We must learn from this crisis and place our collective security back into the capable hands that have seen us through so many national challenges: America’s union workers.
Bloomingdale, of Milwaukee, is president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO: www.wisaflcio.org.
