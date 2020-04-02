Stephanie Bloomingdale: Protective equipment against the coronavirus is every worker's right

In 2006, Congress provided funds to add 104 million N95 masks to the national stockpile. The 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak claimed about three-quarters of that supply, which was astonishingly never replenished. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently told Congress that the current inventory of N95 masks was down to 12 million, a dangerously small fraction of what is needed. The story is the same for other kinds of personal protective equipment. This situation would be unfortunate in any country. In the richest nation on earth, it is simply unacceptable.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has now surpassed that of China or Italy. America’s lack of preparedness is the result of a corporate business model that has degraded our ability to respond to a crisis in two major ways. First, personal protection equipment production has been moved from U.S. manufacturing facilities to low-wage countries, meaning we are dependent on others for our supply. When the National Pandemic Strategy was drafted in 2005, virtually all the products to be stockpiled were made in the United States. This is no longer the case. For example, 80% of the masks we use in America today are made in China. So when a producing country such as China is hit with a health emergency such as this pandemic, those products are used internally and never make it to our shores.