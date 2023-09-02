Labor Day is so much more than just the annual bookend to summer, a day off for some or an occasion to get together with family and friends. First and foremost, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers — and there are many.

As the labor movement finds itself at a historic juncture in our changing economy, let us acknowledge the contributions that labor unions have made to our society. Taking all things into account, one thing is clear: Life is better in a union.

If you are fortunate enough to do so, standing together with co-workers in a union makes a tangible difference in your life that you feel every day. Workers in labor unions make 18% more in wages than our nonunion counterparts, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. We are more likely to have health care benefits. We work in safer workplaces. We have more job security — even and especially in moments of economic crisis. Countries where most workers are in a union are statistically among the happiest and healthiest on earth.

Being in a union means building a better future for ourselves and our families, generations down the line. It means access to a good, sustainable job in the industries of the future. It means earning wages that help us keep up with rising rents or afford a home, and it means knowing that our retirement is secure. Our future — and the future of our families — is better in a union.

All over the country, workers are realizing that unions are the single best tool we have to address today’s historic economic inequity. Currently, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio is 272-to-1, according to the AFL-CIO. That means the average worker would have to work five lifetimes to earn what a CEO earns in just one year. That’s not sustainable. History has shown that American prosperity is built on a solid middle class that rests on good union jobs.

Every day, more workers are seeing past the well-funded corporate anti-union campaigns and making the decision to come together in a union. Unions won 76% of all National Labor Relations Board elections held in 2022, the highest rate ever, Bloomberg News reported. A Gallup poll last year showed unions are more popular with the public now than at any time since the 1960s.

This Labor Day marks 14 months until one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime. Being in a union affords members unique opportunities to truly participate in our democratic process. Grassroots union work on behalf of pro-worker candidates is the kind of citizen activism our Founders envisioned.

Beyond the workplace, it has yielded progress on vital issues such as civil rights, voting rights and racial justice. Unions provide an important opportunity to address our current polarized political environment by uniting workers all over the country around commonsense issues such as higher wages, good health care, workplace protections and more.

The modern labor movement strives to leave no worker behind. It is open to everyone. When working people unite to negotiate for fair treatment and a living wage, the result is a better life for individual families and a stronger, more resilient society for all. By standing together in unions and organizing for a brighter future for our families, working people in every type of job from every corner of our nation are strengthening our democracy and renewing the promise of America for generations to come.