And once again Labor Day will slip past, the trappings closeted, and its comprehension further marginalized as one of those quaint holidays that doesn’t quite translate. Now we can move on to real American holidays like Halloween or Black Friday, where goods and money change hands.
The meaning of Labor Day? Unfettered capitalism and greed have done it in. Ironically, unwittingly and unfortunately with help from the offspring of those who understood its purpose, meaning and history.
But then, what good is a holiday that doesn't shame you into spending money or allow you to show off and thump your chest self-righteously in the name of freedom, or point to the size of the weapons you possess to protect your greed?
The meaning of Labor Day fades not because it is no longer relevant, but rather by the concerted effort of those threatened by concepts like workplace safety, a living wage, respect for working people and their families, prosperity for all. Because those values don’t support the America reshaped by the 1 percent, their lackeys, and their notion of how an economy should work.
The death knell began to toll about 25 years ago when lawmakers (many Democrats) and their primary political contributors quietly and knowingly concurred with a walk-back from more stringent regulation of the election process and controls on campaign spending — particularly large independent and special-interest contributions. Interestingly, this occurred with the encouragement of some labor unions whose leaders felt they could run with the big boys. You can hardly find one to ask, "How's that working for you?"
Nope. In the name of smaller government and less regulation we decided instead to sell our public elections to the private sector. Pay-to-play is fully institutionalized in the lawmaking process, and money talks (see Citizens United vs. FCC). Government is barely present and able to run things on election day, most notably with fewer polling places and election machines in minority or working-class communities.
Labor Day, the kickoff to elections during an election year and an opportunity always for working people to take a break (union or not) and contemplate the importance of their contribution to the overall good of the nation, has become … well, just a long weekend and not much more. Black Friday gets more promotion, endowed appreciation, and national attention than Labor Day could hope for.
But then, these are the times we live in. Speculation and greed nearly sunk our economy. The 99 percent bailed it out. Those hurt least were the wealthy and powerful. And when the dust settled, the propaganda war waged against working people, minorities, unions, national health care advocates, teachers, global warming, and facts in general resumed.
Perhaps those who work for a living, share values of generosity, and believe in community and the responsibility that goes with citizenship should toss the script they’ve been given.
Family farmers, small-business owners, union members, and workers of all stripes should take a long hard look at our economy. Who is it serving? Who controls it? What share is set aside to protect and maintain our common wealth? Is there still a means for everyone willing and able to work to make a living wage and build a future?
We need time set aside for collective consideration of our economic system, the needs of working families, the distribution of wealth, our shared resources, our place on this planet.
Perhaps … a national holiday?
Stan Gruszynski is a former state legislator and was President Obama's USDA rural development director for Wisconsin. He now lives in Porterfield in Marinette County.
