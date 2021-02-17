St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The GOP has made pariahs of 17 who confronted Trump. They are heroes

In what has become a national trend, state-level Republican Party leaders in North Carolina and Louisiana have censured, respectively, Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Bill Cassidy. Their offense? Accepting reality and standing up for democracy by voting to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Burr and Cassidy were among seven Senate Republicans and 10 House Republicans who voted to put country above party and uphold their oaths to the Constitution. They may be taking heat from the GOP extremists back home, but America should honor them as statesmen.

Many, perhaps most, political disputes are about issues on which reasonable people can disagree. Trump’s culpability for the attack isn’t among them. His actions before, during and after the insurrection were utterly indefensible and inherently impeachable. He spent two months spreading the Big Lie that he was robbed of victory in the Nov. 3 election. He whipped up his supporters at a rally just before the incursion, imploring them to “fight like hell” to stop certification of the election. He told the rioters during the chaos, “We love you” and “You’re very special.” And he publicly condemned his own vice president, Mike Pence, even as the insurrectionists scoured the Capitol looking for Pence as a noose and gallows awaited outside.