St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Progressives need to do the simple math

The result is a massive headache for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she tries desperately this week to wrangle enough votes to avert a disastrous defeat while working under tight deadline pressure to avert a government shutdown and U.S. default on its debt.

Biden already is on rocky ground because of a stalled domestic agenda, botched Afghanistan withdrawal and horrendous response to the influx of Haitian immigrants at the southern U.S. border. Another embarrassment, especially one delivered by his own party’s left flank, would be devastating. Biden’s public support has dropped to near-Trumpian levels.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have been clear that the $3.5 trillion price tag is too high. Even on the House side, some Democrats have expressed major misgivings and are quietly demanding a more politically digestible package.

Pelosi, who was previously reluctant to acknowledge the price tag as an impediment, finally acknowledged last weekend that it’s got to be reduced to something more manageable. The question is how much she can trim it without provoking a progressive revolt.

“This is probably the biggest challenge that she’s ever faced, that we as a caucus have faced. ... I am very concerned that it could fail,” says Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.