St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Editorial: Stop snickering about UFOs, figure out what pilots keep seeing

It’s long been fodder for Hollywood and the stuff of jokes, but now the issue of strange lights in the sky has become the focus of serious inquiry by Congress.
The recent release of previously classified military encounters with flying objects that defy conventional explanation has prompted the most serious official inquiry yet about the issue of UFOs (or in the current military parlance, UAPs, for “unidentified aerial phenomena”). Intelligence agencies are expected to reveal more data soon.
While the topic can fire the imagination, there are also Earth-bound concerns to consider — including the possibility that these mysterious objects aren’t alien visitors at all but rather global rivals testing daunting new weapons. Either possibility demands a robust and fully transparent investigation.
America’s fascination with the possibility of alien visitation stretches back to at least 1947, when an extraterrestrial spaceship supposedly crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, prompting an alleged government cover-up and providing a foundational belief of the modern UFO movement.
It has long been more of a pop-culture movement than a scientific one, with Hollywood seemingly more obsessed with the existential question of whether we’re alone than the astronomers who have long scanned the skies and found no sign of neighbors. UFO enthusiasts historically have been marginalized as hoaxers or crackpots, in part because of the lack of any hard, objective evidence that there’s something out there. Until now.
A New York Times report in 2017 revealed that the military has, in fact, been gathering data for years from pilots who have reported unexplainable encounters with aircraft seemingly far more advanced than anything the United States has. A recent report by CBS’ “60 Minutes” picked up and expanded on that thread, with additional video footage in which military pilots can be heard gasping and speculating as they track objects moving in ways the laws of physics can’t account for.
The Pentagon has formally acknowledged that the tapes are real. Most shocking is the revelation that the sightings, often in restricted airspace, are relatively common.
The military is days away from having to lay the rest of its cards on the table, by order of Congress. The $2.3 trillion government funding package signed into law last December contains a mandate for U.S. intelligence agencies to report to Congress by June all they know about these unexplained phenomena. If there’s a secret hangar in the Nevada desert with the frozen bodies of extraterrestrial pilots in storage, this is where it has to be acknowledged.
No serious people are expecting that. But given the stunning nature of the footage released so far, explanations are needed — and if the sightings are indeed unexplainable, that opens a whole new and very necessary conversation. Whether it’s aliens or Russians, America needs to know what’s going on up there.