St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Barring members of Congress from playing stocks could restore public trust.

Ballotpedia tracks what it calls a “personal gain index” showing how much each member of Congress’ personal wealth has changed while in office. For the top 20, the average increase in net worth has been 422% per year.

Data like that helps explain why regular Americans hold Congress in such low esteem, as they watch their supposed public servants seemingly benefiting personally from their positions. Bipartisan legislation in Congress to prohibit its members from buying and selling stocks while in office could help rebuild that trust.

In January 2020, when most of America had no idea what the coronavirus would soon do to the economy, many members of Congress did, because they were getting privileged information from experts. Several of those members started dumping stock they owned — this during a soaring stock market that most people didn’t know was about to tank as the pandemic arrived.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million worth, including hotel holdings that would subsequently lose value because of the lockdowns. Then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, sold off even more doomed stocks — while picking up one for a tech company whose value would soar because of the coming necessity of teleconferencing for many more workers.