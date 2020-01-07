St. Cloud Times: Minnesota is on the verge of losing one-eighth of its voice in U.S. House

Already 35th in net federal funding per resident (for the curious, Minnesota received about $959 in federal spending per resident in 2017; Virginia received the most at $10,301, Connecticut the least with a net outflow of $4,000 per resident), Minnesota could see a smaller piece of that pie. If that means lower federal taxes, fine. But like the House seat, that money is not likely to be wiped from the budget. It will simply go elsewhere.

In short, there’s no scenario whereby a reduction in seats in Congress is a benefit to the state that experiences it. Is it a tragedy? No. But it’s something to be avoided when possible.

And there’s the rub.

Minnesota has little chance of keeping all eight of its seats in the House, having barely held on to them after the 2010 census. The best estimates of the experts say the state will come up about 21,000-25,000 residents short of keeping the state’s eight House seats this time.

Minnesota’s population is growing. In 2018, the state gained about 33,000 residents, for a growth rate of 0.6%. But Texas grew its already significantly larger population at more than double that rate. It’s likely to add three seats to its already 36-member House delegation.